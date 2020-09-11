Crimes reported for Aug. 26, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 1600 block Orchid Lane
ASSAULT: 44200 block 23rd Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 5500 block Capella Lane
ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Kingtree Avenue
ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Normandie Lane
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7200 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue Q-5
ASSAULT: 2600 block West Avenue N-4
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39600 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 38600 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block 31st Street East
THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block 11th Street West
