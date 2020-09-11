Crime map, Sept. 11, 2020

Crimes reported for Aug. 26, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: 1600 block Orchid Lane

ASSAULT: 44200 block 23rd Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block 11th Street West

ASSAULT: 5500 block Capella Lane

ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Kingtree Avenue

ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Normandie Lane

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7200 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue Q-5

ASSAULT: 2600 block West Avenue N-4

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 39600 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 38600 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38700 block 31st Street East

THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block 11th Street West

