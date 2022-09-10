Crimes reported for Aug. 25, 2022
AGUA DULCE
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 5:01 am
Crimes reported for Aug. 25, 2022
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 44700 block 21 Street West
ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 90th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 37100 block 96th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37400 block 37th Street East
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 47th Street East and Avenue R-11
