Crimes reported for August 25, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block 151st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue E-4
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block East Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45100 block 18th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 44000 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 43700 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue K-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Fontainbleau Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-12 and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 5300 block Adobe Drive
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 400 block Mesa Verde Avenue
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4800 block Harbor Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Avenue Q-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Alamosa Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 41400 block 25th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.