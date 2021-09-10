Crime map, Sept. 10, 2021

Crimes reported for August 25, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block 151st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue E-4

ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block East Kettering Street

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 45100 block 18th Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West

ROBBERY: 44000 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 43700 block 30th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue K-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Fontainbleau Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 32nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Date Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue L-12 and Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38200 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 5300 block Adobe Drive

BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 25th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

THEFT: 400 block Mesa Verde Avenue

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 4800 block Harbor Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Avenue Q-14

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Alamosa Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Technology Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 41400 block 25th Street West

