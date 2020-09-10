Crimes reported for Aug. 25, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 9400 block East Avenue T-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37600 block 29th Street East
ASSAULT: 37700 block Landon Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Ocotillo Drive
ASSAULT: 3900 block Cocina Lane
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
