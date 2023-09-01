Crimes reported for Aug. 16, 2023
LANCASTER
Updated: September 1, 2023 @ 8:35 am
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43800 block Glenraven Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Westridge Drive
ASSAULT: 44600 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 45700 block 70th Street West
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 45500 block 23rd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Division Street
THEFT: 43200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
LLANO
HOMICIDE: Big Rock Creek Road and Valyermo Road
THEFT: Fort Tejon Road and Largo Vista Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1600 block Amargosa Drive
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block Palm Tree Way
ASSAULT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue O-4
BURGLARY: 3000 block Fairfield Avenue
ROBBERY: 39200 block Beacon Lane
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37500 block Robin Lane
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
SUN VILLAGE
ASSAULT: 8800 block Palmdale Boulevard
