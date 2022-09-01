Crimes reported for Aug. 16, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 46200 block 200th Street East
THEFT: 40500 block 177th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Rembrandt Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 35th Street West and Avenue J-8
THEFT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Patti Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Avenue J-4
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 116th Street East and Avenue T-14
BURGLARY: 38000 block 90th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 9000 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block Dianron Road
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R-11
ASSAULT: 36300 block Ramona Road
ASSAULT: 39900 block Sunstar Street
BURGLARY: 41000 block Riverock Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36500 block 25th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 20th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42300 block 50th Street West
