Crimes reported for Sept. 23, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 1800 block Mary Road
AGUA DULCE
ARSON: Antelope Valley Freeway and Agua Dulce Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40600 block 172nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 43600 block 32nd Street East
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 49000 block 70th Street West
ROBBERY: Andale Avenue and Nugent Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Commerce Center Drive
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: West Oldfield Street and Ranchwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37500 block 96th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37000 block Dawson Drive
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 4700 block Diamond Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37500 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 42400 block 60th Street West
