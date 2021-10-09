Crime map, Oct. 9, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 23, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 1800 block Mary Road

AGUA DULCE

ARSON: Antelope Valley Freeway and Agua Dulce Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 40600 block 172nd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 43600 block 32nd Street East

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 49000 block 70th Street West

ROBBERY: Andale Avenue and Nugent Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Commerce Center Drive

THEFT: 100 block West Avenue I

THEFT: West Oldfield Street and Ranchwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37500 block 96th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37000 block Dawson Drive

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 4700 block Diamond Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37500 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ROBBERY: 42400 block 60th Street West

