Crimes reported for Sept. 23, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 135th Street East and Avenue O
THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue P
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-15
ASSAULT: 44200 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 6200 block West Avenue J-14
BURGLARY: 4300 block West Avenue L-8
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 10000 block Commerce Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street East and Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Ruthron Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37500 block Giavon Street
ASSAULT: 37600 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West
