1009 crime map

Crimes reported for Sept. 23, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 135th Street East and Avenue O

THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue P

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-15

ASSAULT: 44200 block Benald Street

ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 6200 block West Avenue J-14

BURGLARY: 4300 block West Avenue L-8

BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 10000 block Commerce Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street East and Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Ruthron Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37500 block Giavon Street

ASSAULT: 37600 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 39400 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.