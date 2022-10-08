Crimes reported for Sept. 22-23, 20022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Via Famero Drive
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 49100 block Three Points Road
BURGLARY: 38500 block Bouquet Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Kildare Street
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Kildare K
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 43500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Watford Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 6800 block Andover Court
BURGLARY: 700 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 43800 block Shiloh Lane
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
ROBBERY: 44400 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue K-14
THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street West and Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
VEHICLE THEFT: Seventh Street West and West Avenue G-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36500 block Sunny Lane
ASSAULT: 40700 block Via Nuevo
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-5
BURGLARY: 37900 block 42nd Street East
ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 37700 block 55th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block 70th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block Fairway Drive
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 6700 block Columbia Way (Avenue M)
