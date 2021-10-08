Crimes reported for Sept. 22, 2021
ACTON
THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Milling Street
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Watford Avenue
BURGLARY: 42100 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 44000 block Third Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street West
THEFT: 300 block East Avenue K-6
THEFT: 42600 block 22nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Date Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue T-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 70th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: Eighth Street East and Avenue P-8
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42700 block 40th Street West
