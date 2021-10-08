Crime map, Oct. 8, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 22, 2021

ACTON

THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Milling Street

ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Watford Avenue

BURGLARY: 42100 block Challenger Way

BURGLARY: 44000 block Third Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 17th Street West

THEFT: 300 block East Avenue K-6

THEFT: 42600 block 22nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Date Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue T-14

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block Sweetbrier Street

ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue R-4

ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 70th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: Eighth Street East and Avenue P-8

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42700 block 40th Street West

