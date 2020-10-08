Crime map, Oct. 8, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 22, 2020

GREEN VALLEY

ASSAULT: 39600 block Calle Cascarron

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42600 block Eighth Street East

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue L-4

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 3800 block Balmont Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38100 block Medea Court

ASSAULT: 38600 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

RAPE: 38100 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 39700 block Eadmer Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Caspian Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

