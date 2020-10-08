Crimes reported for Sept. 22, 2020
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 39600 block Calle Cascarron
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42600 block Eighth Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue L-4
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3800 block Balmont Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block Medea Court
ASSAULT: 38600 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
RAPE: 38100 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 39700 block Eadmer Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block Caspian Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
