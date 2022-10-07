Crimes reported for Sept. 21, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Oak Grove Street
BURGLARY: 43700 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Cedar Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37800 block Wisteria Trail
ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-5
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) Boulevard
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block Turner Drive
