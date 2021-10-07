Crime map, Oct. 7, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 21, 2021

ANTELOPE ACRES

ASSAULT: 48200 block 90th Street West

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue J-14

ASSAULT: 1800 block Nesssa Drive

ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J-3

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 43100 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 44500 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street

THEFT: 44300 block 100th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue M-5

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 3300 block Marbella Lane

ASSAULT: 37000 block La Contempo Avenue

ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: Avenue T and Pearblossom Highway

ASSAULT: Cheseboro Road and Mount Emma Road

RAPE: 38100 block Fifth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Barrel Springs Road

THEFT: 100 block Sierra Court

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue R

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-9

