Crimes reported for Sept. 21, 2021
ANTELOPE ACRES
ASSAULT: 48200 block 90th Street West
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue J-14
ASSAULT: 1800 block Nesssa Drive
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J-3
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 43100 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Kettering Street
THEFT: 44300 block 100th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue M-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8300 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 3300 block Marbella Lane
ASSAULT: 37000 block La Contempo Avenue
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: Avenue T and Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: Cheseboro Road and Mount Emma Road
RAPE: 38100 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Barrel Springs Road
THEFT: 100 block Sierra Court
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue R
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-9
