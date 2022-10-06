Crimes reported for Sept. 20, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 46900 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue O-8
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 1500 block East Avenue Q-6
RAPE: 38000 block 65th Street East
THEFT: 37800 block Tamara Place
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 4800 block East Avenue R-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
