Crimes reported for Sept. 19, 2022
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Sept. 19, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 3500 block Topaz Lane
BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 700 block West Newgrove Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block Division Street
THEFT: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue L-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Newgrove Street
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 170th Street East and Avenue S
PALMDALE
ARSON: 2600 block Kenwood Court
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 37400 block Yorkshire Drive
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 36800 block Pine Valley Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue R-4
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.