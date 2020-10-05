Crime map, Oct. 5, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 19, 2020

ACTON

ASSAULT: 34300 block Brinville Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 44100 block Watford Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Olympus Drive

ASSAULT: 46600 block 70th Street East

ROBBERY: 44100 block Date Avenue

THEFT: 45000 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 45100 block Fern Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 11th Street East and Norberry Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3100 block Angeleno Place

ASSAULT: 38300 block La Loma Avenue

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

HOMICIDE: 37300 block Siderno Drive

ROBBERY: 37800 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 38900 block Medical Center Drive

