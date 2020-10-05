Crimes reported for Sept. 19, 2020
ACTON
ASSAULT: 34300 block Brinville Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44100 block Watford Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Olympus Drive
ASSAULT: 46600 block 70th Street East
ROBBERY: 44100 block Date Avenue
THEFT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 45100 block Fern Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 11th Street East and Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3100 block Angeleno Place
ASSAULT: 38300 block La Loma Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
HOMICIDE: 37300 block Siderno Drive
ROBBERY: 37800 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 38900 block Medical Center Drive
