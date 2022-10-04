Crimes reported for Sept. 17-18, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block West Charter Glen Trail
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15800 block Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44100 block Sunview Court
ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44100 block Dawn Court
ASSAULT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 46400 block 70th Street East
BURGLARY: 2700 block Wilson Court
BURGLARY: 43200 block 30th Street West
BURGLARY: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
HOMICIDE: 42500 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43500 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 195th Street East and Avenue E-8
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT: 43700 block Mikosasky Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Ivesbrook Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: Seventh Street West and Avenue L-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue R-13
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block Sunrise Terrace
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue P-4
BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 38700 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: 2600 block Tuscany Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Fairfield Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Loomis Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
