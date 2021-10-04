Crimes reported for Sept. 18, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44100 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
LEONA VALLEY
ARSON: Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue
ASSAULT: 4000 block Lexington Court
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: West Avenue S and Mimosa Way
BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.