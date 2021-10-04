Crime map, Oct. 4, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 18, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44100 block Fern Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

LEONA VALLEY

ARSON: Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue

ASSAULT: 4000 block Lexington Court

ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: West Avenue S and Mimosa Way

BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

