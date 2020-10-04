October 4, 2020, crime map

Crimes reported for Sept. 18, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40600 block 177th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 44500 block Fifth Street East

ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42200 block 42nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Lincoln Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Logue Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 30th Street West

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 7600 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block Annette Avenue

ASSAULT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Fort Tejon Road

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 47th Street East and Avenue S

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

