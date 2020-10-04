Crimes reported for Sept. 18, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 177th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 44500 block Fifth Street East
ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42200 block 42nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Lincoln Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Logue Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 30th Street West
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 7600 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Annette Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Fort Tejon Road
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 47th Street East and Avenue S
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.