Crimes reported for Oct. 15, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 15800 block Greenrock Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42700 block Ana Madre Lane
ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 1400 block Boyden Avenue
RAPE: 42000 block Purple Sage Street
THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West
THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Hideaway Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
