Crime map, Oct. 31, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 15, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 15800 block Greenrock Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42700 block Ana Madre Lane

ASSAULT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 1400 block Boyden Avenue

RAPE: 42000 block Purple Sage Street

THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West

THEFT: 43400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 800 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Hideaway Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.