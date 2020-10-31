2018 CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Oct. 15, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 44800 block Hanstead Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Benald Street

LITTLEROCK

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 8700 block East Avenue R

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7

ASSAULT: 37300 block Newbury Place

ASSAULT: 37500 block Sulphur Springs

ASSAULT: 37800 block Tiffany Circle

ASSAULT: 38900 block Yucca Tree Street

ROBBERY: 38200 block 10th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block Juniper Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39100 block Third Street East

THEFT: 36600 block Apache Plume Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block Merryvale Lane

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

