Crimes reported for Oct. 15, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Hanstead Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44400 block Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Benald Street
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 8700 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-7
ASSAULT: 37300 block Newbury Place
ASSAULT: 37500 block Sulphur Springs
ASSAULT: 37800 block Tiffany Circle
ASSAULT: 38900 block Yucca Tree Street
ROBBERY: 38200 block 10th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block Juniper Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39100 block Third Street East
THEFT: 36600 block Apache Plume Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 41700 block Merryvale Lane
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.