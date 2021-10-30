Crime map, Oct. 30, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 14, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 41600 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Ivesbrook Street

ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue J

BURGLARY: 200 block West Nugent Street

BURGLARY: 2300 block Donatello Street

BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

BURGLARY: 9000 block East Avenue E

ROBBERY: 45300 block Fifth Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 42000 block Sixth Street West

THEFT: 44400 block Challenger Way

THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sunmi Street Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 37900 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 39300 block Summerwind Drive

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue R-12

ASSAULT: 40200 block La Quinta Lane

BURGLARY: 1900 block Apricot Drive

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue R-4

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q-6

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 47th Street East

