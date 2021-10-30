Crimes reported for Oct. 14, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 41600 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue J
BURGLARY: 200 block West Nugent Street
BURGLARY: 2300 block Donatello Street
BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 9000 block East Avenue E
ROBBERY: 45300 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 3700 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42000 block Sixth Street West
THEFT: 44400 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sunmi Street Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 37900 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 39300 block Summerwind Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 40200 block La Quinta Lane
BURGLARY: 1900 block Apricot Drive
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue R-4
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 47th Street East
