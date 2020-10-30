Crime map, Oct. 30, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 14, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue F-8

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue

ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K

BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue East

BURGLARY: 3700 block East Avenue I

ROBBERY: 500 block Pillsbury Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 37800 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

BURGLARY: 600 block Saint Andrew Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 38000 block 10th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 25th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Southcliff Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 126th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

BURGLARY: 126th Street East and Pearblossom Highway

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4800 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.