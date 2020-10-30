Crimes reported for Oct. 14, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue F-8
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue East
BURGLARY: 3700 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 500 block Pillsbury Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 37800 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 600 block Saint Andrew Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 38000 block 10th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Southcliff Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Park Drive
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 126th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
BURGLARY: 126th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4800 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
