Crimes reported for Sept. 17, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-1
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sunview Court
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 1900 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue K-12
VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue E and Challenger Way
LEONA VALLEY
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Balinese Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 37th Street East
BURGLARY: 3000 block Fairfield Avenue
BURGLARY: 39100 block Trade Center Drive
ROBBERY: 10th Street East and Avenue Q-12
ROBBERY: 5100 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37800 block Antibes Court
THEFT: 39700 block 30th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Fairfield Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-10
