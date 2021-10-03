Crime map, Oct. 3, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 17, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-1

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sunview Court

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block East Avenue K

BURGLARY: 1900 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue K-12

VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue E and Challenger Way

LEONA VALLEY

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Balinese Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38600 block 16th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 37th Street East

BURGLARY: 3000 block Fairfield Avenue

BURGLARY: 39100 block Trade Center Drive

ROBBERY: 10th Street East and Avenue Q-12

ROBBERY: 5100 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 37800 block Antibes Court

THEFT: 39700 block 30th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Fairfield Avenue

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-10

