Crimes reported for Oct. 13-14, 2022
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 34100 block Lavery Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10700 block Escondido Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 34900 block East Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 43600 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 45200 block 13th Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block Raysack Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block Beverly Court
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: Avenue L and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Fig Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 44800 block Date Avenue
ROBBERY: 3100 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 2300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 45300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block Cypress Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue J-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Cerisa Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 6200 block East Avenue H-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-14
ASSAULT: 37400 block Sheffield Drive
ASSAULT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-4
BURGLARY: 37200 block Dawson Street
BURGLARY: 37500 block Oxford Drive
BURGLARY: 5700 block Capri Court
ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
ROBBERY: 39500 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 36800 block West Gate Drive
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 37900 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
