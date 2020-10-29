Crime map, Oct. 29, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 13, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue O

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-14

BURGLARY: 44800 block Cedar Avenue

ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 12th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 1100 block Erwin Drive

THEFT: 37000 block Golden Oak Drive

THEFT: 37900 block Wesley Court

