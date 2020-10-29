Crimes reported for Oct. 13, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue O
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-14
BURGLARY: 44800 block Cedar Avenue
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 1100 block Erwin Drive
THEFT: 37000 block Golden Oak Drive
THEFT: 37900 block Wesley Court
