Crimes reported for Oct. 12, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 33400 block Crown Valley Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40300 block 178th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 45500 block Pickford Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 3600 block McCovey Court
THEFT: 43700 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block East Sahuayo
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Overland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Warren Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10800 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 37800 block Vessing Terrace
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
ROBBERY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block Sycamore Lane
THEFT: 37800 block Big Rock Drive
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: Sixth Street East and Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue Q-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
