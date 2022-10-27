Crimes reported for Oct. 11, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 1700 block Minter Way
ASSAULT: 42500 block 42nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 43900 block Normandy Lane
ASSAULT: 44800 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 6000 block Jamaica Court
ASSAULT: Avenue H-14 and Stadium Lane
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 42600 block 45th Street West
RAPE: 1200 block East Avenue J
RAPE: 44200 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40700 block 178th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Langhorn Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue K-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 27th Street West and Still Meadow Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 11300 block East Avenue R-2
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 17700 block Fort Tejon Road
LLANO
VEHICLE THEFT: 165th Street East and Avenue X
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q12
BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39600 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Winermere Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 36400 block Peridot Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block Saint Andrew’s Way
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4500 block West Avenue M-4
