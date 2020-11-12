Crime map, Nov. 12, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 27, 2020

LANCASTER

ARSON: 70th Street East and Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43400 block Emilia Lane

ASSAULT: 44700 block Beech Avenue

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: Avenue J and Division Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block Limewood Lane

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Kildare Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Carol Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 27th Street West

LITTLEROCK

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 9300 block East Avenue U

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36800 block Alder Street

ASSAULT: 37000 block Pond Avenue

ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2400 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street East and Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue P-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.