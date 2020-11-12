Crimes reported for Oct. 27, 2020
LANCASTER
ARSON: 70th Street East and Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43400 block Emilia Lane
ASSAULT: 44700 block Beech Avenue
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block Limewood Lane
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block East Kildare Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Carol Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 27th Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 9300 block East Avenue U
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36800 block Alder Street
ASSAULT: 37000 block Pond Avenue
ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street East and Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue P-8
