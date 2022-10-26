Crimes reported for Oct. 10, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 42900 block Yew Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sunmist Court
BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 45100 block Third Street East
HOMICIDE: 43500 block 17th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block Horizon Lane
THEFT: 2000 block East Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Foxton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 35100 block 82nd Street East
LLANO
THEFT: 20000 block East Avenue S-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 9500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38700 block 20th Street East
RAPE: 37100 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue M-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue R
