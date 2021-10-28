Crimes reported for Oct. 12, 2021
LAKE ELIZABETH
THEFT: 42600 block Alderwood Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 43000 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
BURGLARY: 43800 block 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 44200 block 27th Street West
BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue H
ROBBERY: 44600 block 13th Street East
THEFT: 44600 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Kingtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-10
ASSAULT: 3400 block Fairgreen Lane
ASSAULT: 3500 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 37200 block 51st Street East
ASSAULT: 37300 block 60th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Avenue
