Crime map, Oct. 28, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 12, 2021

LAKE ELIZABETH

THEFT: 42600 block Alderwood Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 43000 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

BURGLARY: 43800 block 20th Street West

BURGLARY: 44200 block 27th Street West

BURGLARY: 600 block West Avenue H

ROBBERY: 44600 block 13th Street East

THEFT: 44600 block Third Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Kingtree Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2900 block East Avenue R-10

ASSAULT: 3400 block Fairgreen Lane

ASSAULT: 3500 block Fern Avenue

ASSAULT: 37200 block 51st Street East

ASSAULT: 37300 block 60th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 1400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Avenue

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.