Crimes reported for Oct. 10, 2020
LANCASTER
ARSON: 250th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue G-8
ASSAULT: 27th Street West and End Court
ASSAULT: 44000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 44100 block Canyon Way
BURGLARY: 44400 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 43500 block 17th Street West
ROBBERY: 600 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 44500 block Watford Avenue
THEFT: 45400 block 28th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Regents Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Beech Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 3000 block Jojoba Terrace
ASSAULT: 37500 block Little Sycamore Street
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 39900 block Dyott Way
ASSAULT: 40700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 45th Street East and Avenue S
BURGLARY: 4100 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block Viana Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Mahonia Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Golden Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block 20th Street East
