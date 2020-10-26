Crime map, Oct. 26, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 10, 2020

LANCASTER

ARSON: 250th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue G-8

ASSAULT: 27th Street West and End Court

ASSAULT: 44000 block 25th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Benald Street

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 44100 block Canyon Way

BURGLARY: 44400 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 43500 block 17th Street West

ROBBERY: 600 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 44500 block Watford Avenue

THEFT: 45400 block 28th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Regents Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 12th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Beech Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10200 block East Avenue S

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 3000 block Jojoba Terrace

ASSAULT: 37500 block Little Sycamore Street

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 39900 block Dyott Way

ASSAULT: 40700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

ASSAULT: 45th Street East and Avenue S

BURGLARY: 4100 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3000 block Viana Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Mahonia Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 37400 block Golden Circle

VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block 20th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.