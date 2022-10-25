Crimes reported for Oct. 8-9, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16200 block Valeport Avenue
ASSAULT: 41100 block 163rd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40700 block 168th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Ivyton Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44100 block Freer Way
BURGLARY: 44400 block Division Street
RAPE: 15th Street East and Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue G-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East and Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue H-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block 35th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Logue Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block 10th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2100 block Goldrush Avenue
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 40200 block La Quinta Lane
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue Q10
BURGLARY: 38600 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue Q
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue L
