Crimes reported for Oct. 9, 2020

LAKE HUGHES

ASSAULT: 43600 block Trail K

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-1

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43600 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue

ASSAULT: Avenue G-8 and Division Street

BURGLARY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Pagoda Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-2

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 63rd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Ovington Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block East Avenue Q-13

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block Meadowsweet Drive

THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R-3

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Fern Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: Armfield Avenue and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

