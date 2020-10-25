Crimes reported for Oct. 9, 2020
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 43600 block Trail K
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-1
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43600 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue G-8 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 43400 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Pagoda Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 63rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Ovington Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block East Avenue Q-13
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block Meadowsweet Drive
THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R-3
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block Fern Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Armfield Avenue and West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
