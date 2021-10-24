Crimes reported for Oct. 8, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16800 block East Avenue P
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 43100 block Victorville Place
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 6100 block Brentwood Avenue
ASSAULT: Second Street East and Nugent Street
ASSAULT: West Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Sierra Highway
LLANO
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 34700 block 175th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 3800 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3900 block Club Rancho Drive
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3100 block Hampton Road
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40800 block 45th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Titan Court
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42100 block 50th Street West
ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L
