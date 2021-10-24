Crime map, Oct. 24, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 8, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16800 block East Avenue P

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 43100 block Victorville Place

ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 6100 block Brentwood Avenue

ASSAULT: Second Street East and Nugent Street

ASSAULT: West Avenue I and Kingtree Avenue

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Sierra Highway

LLANO

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 34700 block 175th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 3800 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3900 block Club Rancho Drive

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 3100 block Hampton Road

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 40800 block 45th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block Titan Court

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 42100 block 50th Street West

ASSAULT: 6000 block West Avenue L

