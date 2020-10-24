Crimes reported for Oct. 8, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43700 block Countryside Drive
ASSAULT: 44300 block 27th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 45500 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 5800 block Balmont Street
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 4100 block West Avenue L
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 31600 block 96th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 5700 block Barcelona Drive
BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.