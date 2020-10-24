Crime map, Oct. 24, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 8, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43700 block Countryside Drive

ASSAULT: 44300 block 27th Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 45500 block Seventh Street East

ASSAULT: 5800 block Balmont Street

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 4100 block West Avenue L

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 31600 block 96th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 5700 block Barcelona Drive

BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.