Crimes reported for Oct. 7, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43700 block 45th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 46200 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 16th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Linda Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
LEONA VALLEY
THEFT: 5700 block Elizabeth Lake Road
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 7200 block East Avenue U-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38300 block Wildflower Court
ASSAULT: 38500 block Friendly Avenue
ASSAULT: Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue L-12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.