Crime map, Oct. 23, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 7, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43700 block 45th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 46200 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 500 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: 16th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Cactus Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Linda Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Beech Avenue

LEONA VALLEY

THEFT: 5700 block Elizabeth Lake Road

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 7200 block East Avenue U-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 38300 block Wildflower Court

ASSAULT: 38500 block Friendly Avenue

ASSAULT: Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue L-12

