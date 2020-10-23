Crimes reported for Oct. 7, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Jackman Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block East Oldfield Street
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J
NEENACH
BURGLARY: 29800 block West Avenue C-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36800 block Solvay Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 12th Street East
THEFT: 3800 block Napa Way
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.