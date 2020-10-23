Crime map, Oct. 23, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 7, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Jackman Avenue

ASSAULT: 44000 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 800 block East Oldfield Street

BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J

NEENACH

BURGLARY: 29800 block West Avenue C-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36800 block Solvay Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 12th Street East

THEFT: 3800 block Napa Way

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block East Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-12

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.