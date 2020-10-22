Crimes reported for Oct. 6, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 44600 block Pinon Springs Drive
ASSAULT: 45300 block 18th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue J-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 17th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 39800 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block Alexander Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: Avenue Q-7 and Larkin Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue Q-14
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42200 block 50th Street West
