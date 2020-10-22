Crime map, Oct. 22, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 6, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue K-12

ASSAULT: 44600 block Pinon Springs Drive

ASSAULT: 45300 block 18th Street East

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue J-5

VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block 17th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East

BURGLARY: 39800 block 10th Street West

ROBBERY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block Alexander Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Fourth Street East

THEFT: Avenue Q-7 and Larkin Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue Q-14

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 42200 block 50th Street West

