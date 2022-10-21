Crimes reported for Oct. 5, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1600 block Gardenia Court
ASSAULT: 43500 block Grange Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Holguin Street
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Andale Avenue
THEFT: 43400 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 46300 block Division Street
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10800 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38800 block Eighth Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 41900 block 50th Street West
