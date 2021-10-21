Crimes reported for Oct. 5, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 17200 block Schollview Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 220th Street East and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-10
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Amethyst Street
ASSAULT: 500 block East Jenner Street
BURGLARY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
RAPE: 45400 block Saigon Avenue
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Trade Center Drive
ASSAULT: 39800 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 40700 block Hilton Head Court
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39600 block Country Club Drive
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Sixth Street East
