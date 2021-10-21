Crime map, Oct. 21, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 5, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 17200 block Schollview Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 170th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 220th Street East and Avenue G

ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-10

ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Amethyst Street

ASSAULT: 500 block East Jenner Street

BURGLARY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

RAPE: 45400 block Saigon Avenue

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38600 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 38900 block Trade Center Drive

ASSAULT: 39800 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 40700 block Hilton Head Court

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39600 block Country Club Drive

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 400 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Sixth Street East

