Crimes reported for Oct. 4, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16200 block Valeport Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 45300 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 2100 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block Desert Calico Drive
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 22nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 7300 block East Avenue U-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 3600 block San Antonio Drive
ASSAULT: 38700 block Ocotillo School Drive
ASSAULT: 40000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 1500 block Date Palm Drive
BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 9500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41300 block 12th Street West
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
