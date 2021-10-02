Crime map, Oct. 2, 2021

Crimes reported for Sept. 16, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1500 block Renee Street

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 42800 block Flag Street

ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue

ASSAULT: 44500 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West

ROBBERY: 2600 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Newgrove Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 10th Street East

