Crimes reported for Sept. 16, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1500 block Renee Street
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 42800 block Flag Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44000 block 15th Street West
ROBBERY: 2600 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 10th Street East
