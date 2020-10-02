Crime map, Oct. 2, 2020

Crimes reported for Sept. 16, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 43600 block La Paz Lane

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

ASSAULT: Avenue H-3 and Kingtree Avenue

BURGLARY: 2100 block Balmont Avenue

ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue I

THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 33900 block Sierra Highway

