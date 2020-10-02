Crimes reported for Sept. 16, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43600 block La Paz Lane
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: Avenue H-3 and Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 2100 block Balmont Avenue
ROBBERY: 15th Street West and Avenue I
THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 33900 block Sierra Highway
