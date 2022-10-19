Crimes reported for Oct. 3, 2022
ACTON
Crimes reported for Oct. 3, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 700 block West Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43600 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 32nd Street West
THEFT: 25500 block West Avenue C
THEFT: 44900 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 41200 block 50th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block Homestead Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Raysack Avenue
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 8700 block Calva Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37800 block Cottonwood Street
ASSAULT: 38300 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4000 block Terra Verde Drive
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-10
BURGLARY: 5300 block West Avenue M-12
THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue L
