Crimes reported for Oct. 3, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 42900 block Guyman Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Raysack Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44700 block Fig Avenue
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43600 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block Camellia Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block 22nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-5
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 10200 block East Avenue Q-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36800 block Spanish Broom Drive
ASSAULT: 38200 block Bee Court
ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East
BURGLARY: 40200 block Carlton Street
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
