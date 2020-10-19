Crime map, Oct. 19, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 3, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16800 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 42900 block Guyman Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Raysack Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 44700 block Fig Avenue

ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 43600 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block Camellia Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block 22nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-5

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 10200 block East Avenue Q-14

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36800 block Spanish Broom Drive

ASSAULT: 38200 block Bee Court

ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East

BURGLARY: 40200 block Carlton Street

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

