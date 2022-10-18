Crimes reported for Oct. 1-2, 2022
LANCASTER
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Oct. 1-2, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 2100 block Cypress Street
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 42100 block Ash Court
ASSAULT: 42600 block 28th Street West
ASSAULT: 42900 block Alep Street
ASSAULT: 44100 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Lorimer Avenue
ASSAULT: 45800 block Picadilly Street
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 20th Street West and Avenue F-8
ROBBERY: Avenue J-8 and Challenger Way
THEFT: 42800 block 21st Street West
THEFT: 43200 block 33rd Street East
THEFT: 43400 block 33rd Street East
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue
THEFT: Lancaster Boulevard and Yucca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block 37th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 30th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 4500 block Spring Canyon Lane
ASSAULT: 50th Street West and Avenue N
BURGLARY: 38800 block Yucca Tree Street
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 6100 block Quail Ridge Lane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.