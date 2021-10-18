Crimes reported for Oct. 2, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 14100 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue
ASSAULT: 43700 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 44800 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 45300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Fern Avenue and Newgrove Street
BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 3500 block Camino Hermanos
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block Venture Street
THEFT: 43800 block Fern Avenue
THEFT: 44600 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Langhorn Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block West Lingard Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 165th Street East and Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 5th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
