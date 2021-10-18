Crime map, Oct. 18, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 2, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 14100 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street

ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue

ASSAULT: 43700 block Eighth Street East

ASSAULT: 44800 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 45300 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: Fern Avenue and Newgrove Street

BURGLARY: 100 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 3500 block Camino Hermanos

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block Venture Street

THEFT: 43800 block Fern Avenue

THEFT: 44600 block Elm Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Langhorn Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block West Lingard Street

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 165th Street East and Avenue T

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 5th Street West

THEFT: 2000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.