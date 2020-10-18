Crimes reported for Oct. 2, 2020
LANCASTER
ARSON: 17th Street East and Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 44200 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 44600 block Taragan Drive
RAPE: 1300 block West Avenue H-15
ROBBERY: 8700 block West Dale Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 43900 block Rembrandt Street
THEFT: 45100 block 60th Street West
THEFT: Fern Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 116th Street East and Avenue X-12
THEFT: 7700 block East Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ARSON: 39600 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 5000 block Katrina Place
ROBBERY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block Versailles Street
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2700 block Buttercup Drive
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Populus Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.