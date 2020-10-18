Crime map, Oct. 18, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 2, 2020

LANCASTER

ARSON: 17th Street East and Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue K-6

ASSAULT: 44500 block Cedar Avenue

BURGLARY: 44200 block Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 44600 block Taragan Drive

RAPE: 1300 block West Avenue H-15

ROBBERY: 8700 block West Dale Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 43900 block Rembrandt Street

THEFT: 45100 block 60th Street West

THEFT: Fern Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 116th Street East and Avenue X-12

THEFT: 7700 block East Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ARSON: 39600 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 16th Street East

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 5000 block Katrina Place

ROBBERY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block Versailles Street

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 2700 block Buttercup Drive

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Populus Avenue

