Crime map, Oct. 17, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 1, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43800 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West

ASSAULT: 75th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 800 block East Langhorn Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT: 42000 block Parkmont Avenue

THEFT: 42200 block Grandeur Way

THEFT: 7000 block West Avenue L-11

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue S-14

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue R-5

ASSAULT: 37100 block Keith Court

ASSAULT: Fourth Street East and Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

RAPE: 37400 block Woodsia Court

THEFT: 40600 block 12th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Boxleaf Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 41200 block Myrtle Street

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue L

