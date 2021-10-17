Crimes reported for Oct. 1, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43800 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 75th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 800 block East Langhorn Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 42000 block Parkmont Avenue
THEFT: 42200 block Grandeur Way
THEFT: 7000 block West Avenue L-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10200 block East Avenue S-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue R-5
ASSAULT: 37100 block Keith Court
ASSAULT: Fourth Street East and Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
RAPE: 37400 block Woodsia Court
THEFT: 40600 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block Boxleaf Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 41200 block Myrtle Street
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue L
